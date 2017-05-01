Lakehead to award honorary degree

A journalism pioneer and a Lakehead University alumnus will be among those recognized during Lakehead Orillia’s convocation ceremony June 10 at Rotary Place.

Dr. Rita Shelton Deverell – who has worked as an academic, broadcaster, television producer, journalist and theatre artist – will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters for her contributions to Canadian journalism and media in general.

Deverell has received numerous awards, including two Geminis and the Black Women’s Civic Engagement Network Leadership Award, and she was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2005 for her pioneering work in broadcasting, notably being one of the founders of Vision TV and mentoring her aboriginal successor at APTN National News.

She was the first CanWest Global fellow at Western University. From 2009 to 2012, Deverell also held the title of Nancy’s Chair in Women’s Studies at Mount Saint Vincent University, and she has taught in the faculty of education at Lakehead Orillia.

Over the past 15 years, Deverell has produced eight nationally broadcast independent TV dramas, written and performed three one-woman plays, authored or edited seven books, been an actor in 10 professional theatre productions, and executive produced a multi-media kit – Women, Contemporary Aboriginal Issues, and Resistance – acquired by the National Film Board’s CAMPUS e-learning portal.

Her current projects include a theatre script, a screenplay, and a book on American refugees to Canada. Deverell is a volunteer with the Canadian Senior Artists Research Network, MediaSmarts, and a trustee of the Royal Ontario Museum.

Lakehead will also recognize alum Rob Jamieson, with the 2017 Civitas Award, presented annually to a community member who has made a significant contribution to the Orillia campus.

Jamieson has been engaged with Lakehead through his work with the alumni association and the Orillia campus advisory committee. He graduated from Lakehead in Thunder Bay with an honours bachelor of outdoor recreation/bachelor arts (geography). With the creation of Lakehead ’s Orillia campus in 2006, Jamieson re-engaged with the university, joining the board of directors of Lakehead’s alumni association (AALU), serving as vice-president.

In 2012, he became the first person from outside northwestern Ontario to serve as president of the AALU, a position he held until 2015. During that time, he was also a member of the Orillia campus advisory committee.

In 2015, Jamieson was elected president and CEO of the OPP Association.

He has served as co-ordinator of Cops, Kids and Community with Big Brothers Big Sisters while at Nottawasaga OPP. He continues to advocate for persons living with epilepsy.