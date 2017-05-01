Impaired charges

A Penetanguishene resident was charged with driving while impaired, driving with more than 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood and possession of cannabis marijuana.

The charges were laid April 29 by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check in Tiny Township.

Michael Vito Leo, 52, was pulled over during the check and was arrested as a result of an investigation. He also received an automatic 90-day driver's licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. Leo is scheduled to appear in Midland court on May 11.