Hall-of-famers are great sports

We can all agree Orillia is far from perfect. But most will also likely concur this little berg often finds a way to punch above its weight class.

That was certainly evident Saturday night at the sold-out banquet hall at Casino Rama, where the community – people from all walks of life – gathered together to honour and celebrate Jerry Udell, Mervyn McKenzie, Terry Bullen and Rob Town, the four new inductees enshrined that evening into the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame.

Those four men are Orillia royalty of sorts. They grew up here, they were schooled by local coaches and worked hard to excel in Orillia before learning to dominate their sports and moving on to win local, provincial, national and international respect. Each brought fame and glory to his hometown.

And while all of these legendary athletes were fierce and determined and talented, they were also praised for being men of good character. These were not glory hounds prone to flamboyant celebrations, but rather humble gentlemen who preferred to go about their business in a respectful manner. Not one of them sought attention.

Bullen is a prime example. Upon learning of his upcoming induction a few months ago, he admitted if he could avoid the spotlight, he would be happy to do so. Saturday night, as he shared the moment with his fellow inductees, he reiterated how humbling it is to be recognized by his hometown. “One of the great things about this event, for me, is sometimes I think (what I’ve accomplished is) not really a big deal,” he said. “But this makes you realize how important it is what you do every day and to give back.”

He hit the nail on the head. What you do every day is important. And make no mistake: Someone is always watching. It’s why it’s so vital to honour and celebrate people like the four icons inducted in our sports hall of fame. While none of them is perfect, each is an excellent role model: They are individuals who have overcome adversity, worked exceptionally hard to maximize their talents, sacrificed much in pursuit of their goals and made those around them better. Yet, they never let their success change them; they remained humble, they gave of themselves to others through coaching, and endeavoured, perhaps not consciously, to leave their sport and their world a better place.

Many of us put professional athletes and celebrities on pedestals, only to become disappointed and disenchanted. Nobody is worthy of worship, but these exceptional athletes and honourable men are worthy of respect and deserving of the accolades they worked hard to achieve. They are people we can all aspire to emulate.

Kudos to the hard-working volunteers of the Orillia Sports Council who spearheaded the creation of the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame and the committee that oversees the annual gala that has become one of the most anticipated nights on Orillia’s social calendar. The event showcases Orillia at its best. The pride, unbridled admiration and sense of accomplishment that percolate through that banquet hall represent the heartbeat of our community.

