The next Orillia city council will be elected the same way every previous council has been returned to office: with paper ballots.

City councillors rejected their own recommendation from council committee, delivered a week earlier, by voting to spend $160,000 to hold, staff and lease tabulator equipment for a traditional paper-ballot election.

Council committee had recommended Internet voting in a 5-4 vote, with Mayor Steve Clarke and councillors Ralph Cipolla, Jeff Clark, Ted Emond and Pat Hehn in favour.

At Monday night's council meeting, it was Clark who provided the deciding vote to change the direction. Initially, he supported Internet voting because he felt it would allow greater accessibility for more people during an election, with long lineups and bad weather no longer being deterrents to people exercising their democratic right.

But a lot can change in seven days.

“This past week, the more research that I did and communication that I received, I began to reassess my decision,” Clark said. “With online voting ... there will be no anonymous voting; there will always be a way to connect the voter to the vote.”

Clark also mentioned concerns of voter fraud and hacking, compromising the integrity of the election. That was music to the ears of Coun. Mason Ainsworth, who was among the most vocal opponents of Internet voting during the council committee meeting

At council Monday night, he gave several reasons why online voting would be a bad direction for the city to take – citing research of several university professors and other municipalities, as well as mentioning a need to protect victims of domestic violence who could be coerced into changing his or her vote at the behest of an abusive partner.

But he wasn't alone, during a nearly 50-minute debate on the issue in which every member of council expressed his and her preferred opinion.

Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson pointed to a number of high-profile hacking cases that have made news in the past few months, with victims including the Canada Revenue Agency, Google and Yahoo. The latter hit close to home.

“One of the people who are accused ... is actually from Ancaster, Ont.,” she said. “This is a Canadian citizen from a small town ... I don't think we can sit here and say this is fear. I think this is real-life circumstances.”

Coun. Rob Kloostra didn't feel it was right to force residents to make a cold-turkey switch between voting methods, something Valiquette-Thompson agreed with, pointing to a letter sent to the city on the issue from a couple warning they wouldn't be voting at all if Internet voting was adopted.

There were 14 letters sent to the city prior to a 10 a.m. deadline Monday morning for inclusion on the council agenda. Of the 14, eight were from Orillia residents; four were opposed, four were in favour.

Coun. Tim Lauer felt he and his colleagues simply hadn't heard enough feedback from the people who could be electing them in approximately 17 months.

“The public found out about it Monday ... really didn't give a lot of opportunity for input, but more important, didn't give a lot of opportunity for education,” Lauer said. “This is a process where the public needed to be educated ... They need the time to sort of digest the idea, look into it, do their own research.”

With online voting rejected, councillors went back to the staff report presented at council committee to choose one of the other two options recommended. Option 2 offered a mix of Internet and paper-ballot voting, while Option 3 was to receive the staff report as information, with the intention the traditional method of voting would remain for 2018.

The vote to receive as information passed unanimously.

