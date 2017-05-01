Carmichael lecture returning

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) is preparing for the annual Carmichael Art History Lecture, being held May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Now in its 13th year, the lecture was the brainchild of a dedicated and tireless promoter of art and history in our community, Qennefer Browne. According to local history buff Dick Johnston, “It was Qennefer who got the ball rolling on this lecture series to celebrate the youngest member of the Group of Seven artists who just happened to be from Mariposa.”

Carmichael is an inductee in the Orillia Hall of Fame, there is a small park near Orillia Secondary School named after him, and there is a gallery at OMAH in his name. The annual Carmichael Art History Lecture is another important celebration and acknowledgement of the contributions of one of Canada’s finest artists and Orillia’s most famous sons.

Over the years, there have been some great speakers, including Browne, who spoke about her famous parents, sculptors Elizabeth Wyn Wood and Emanuel Hahn. This year is no exception. Carmichael will take centre stage when guest speaker Gay Guthrie presents an audio-visual talk about his life and art.

Like his fellow members, Carmichael was drawn to the Ontario landscapes for his paintings. Join Guthrie as she explores how Carmichael used these landscapes to inspire his paintings. She will also speak about how Carmichael’s early training as a graphic artist and his love of music had an impact on his work.

Guthrie, with a background in art history and museum studies, has been actively involved in the community. She was the first director/curator of the Sir Sam Steele Gallery (now OMAH) and operated her own business for a number of years in Orillia. Currently, she works as a freelance antiques and art consultant, teaches antique appreciation courses and writes a regular antiques column for the Packet & Times. She acts as chair for a number of boards, including the Orillia Public Library and the Orillia Community Non-Profit Housing Corporation. She is also volunteer co-ordinator for the Couchiching Conservancy.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students, and tickets are available for purchase at the OMAH front desk.