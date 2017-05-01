50 Cent to host late night TV show

Rapper 50 Cent is heading to late night TV to host a show on American network BET.

The In Da Club hitmaker will host 50 Central, and the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to release a few details about the show, which will feature “a wide variety of sketch comedy”, celebrity guests, musical performances, and pranks.

“50 Central is a platform that allows us to get all those hidden talents out in the open,” the rapper says in a video on the social media site. “Expect the unexpected. It’s me having freedom. It’s a different type of comedy... It’s a little more edgier than things you would have seen in the past. BET, at night, they’re gonna let me do what I gotta do.”

The show will be executive produced the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, under his G-Unit Film & Television company.

It is unclear when the show will air, but bosses at the network have reportedly acquired 24 episodes of the series.