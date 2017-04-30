Local authors and bookstores celebrated in Orillia

Local authors and the independent bookstores that sell their creations were feted at two different events Saturday.

At ODAS Park, the Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers' Market held its Let's Celebrate Local Authors event, where authors from Orillia and the surrounding area could get a chance to talk one-on-one with some of their readers and share their stories with potential new readers.

There were six authors participating, most of which are self-published, including Sandra Fecht, who launched The No-Buddies at the market Saturday morning.

“I've been a counsellor/therapist for a lot of years, and I've taught a lot around assertiveness training and trying to help protect children,” she explained. “I wanted a lighthearted, beautifully illustrated book that would carry a deep message about how we have different ways to be able to say no.”

Those methods, she and the book explain, include kind, gentle and firm.

With illustrations by Barbara Zents, the book is also hoping to help children who don't have their no listened too, Fect added, so they can have a voice or create a dialogue with a concerned adult.



JD Wilkins was promoting War Child, his fantasy novel, at the event. He found a publishing house to put his work out, but once the physical product is created, the some of the difficult parts of producing a novel come into play.

“The biggest thing would be cost, editing costs and things like that,” he said. “Once you gotten to the point of this, it's actually marketing. Getting your name out there, selling your book, getting people to read it. Obviously for someone like JK Rowling, it's easy; everybody knows who she is.”

There are a number of people who know who Susan Swan and Charles Pachter are as well. But that doesn't mean they aren't eager to get out and promote their products to the general public.

Both were at Manticore Books Saturday as part of Authors for Indies, a nationwide event celebrating independent bookstores. Swan, from Midland, picked Manticore because of not only its proximity to her home, but also because her latest novel, The Western Light, is set in the region.

The Western Light is a prequel to one Swan's best known works, international bestseller The Wives of Bath, which was turned into a motion picture, titled Lost and Delirious, in 2001.

The independent bookstore is essential for her to reach an audience, Swan said.

“The independent bookstores have been the ones that, traditionally, sell Canadian books. Going back to the early '70s, they could make or break a Canadian author,” she said. “Now, that's harder to happen, because the bookstores that are independent are few and far between. But that's where the service is, that's where you get the hand selling.”

That's different than the larger chains, she added, which she likened to being more like a warehouse than anything else.

“The independent bookstore is the author's best friend,” Swan said. “They get behind the book and they tell the customers about the book. The big chains, it's doubtful the staff have even read the books.”

