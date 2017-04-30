Curtain falls on Chamber Music Orillia

Sunday afternoon, Chamber Music Orillia took its final bow.

The six-year-old music ensemble folded up its sheet music one last time, following a performance at St. James' Anglican Church. Its conductor and founder, Jeff Moellman, is leaving the area with his family in the coming weeks, moving to Kingston.

It was an emotional time for Moellman.

“It's a bit bittersweet to leave Orillia in general,” he said in an interview prior to the concert. “We have good friends, we have lots of support. We've had a number of opportunities and it's fertile ground for what we love doing. Musically, we found it was a good place to collaborate with people.”

Moellman and his family moved to Orillia in June 2010, when he took the job of music director at Guardian Angels Church. The next year, Chamber Music Orillia was formed as a concert series and young performer's program offering opportunities for youth.

But a final piece of the puzzle remained.

“We thought about what could be beneficial to the community and what was missing and the next thing we saw was a good solid youth choir,” Moellman recalled. “An opportunity for kids to sing together and learn to use their instruments as well.”

The youth choir was launched in the spring of 2014. It has grown to house 32 children between two choirs.

The four children of Kristan Johnson have spent the past year in the choir. They first heard about the choir around the time of its inception, but being parents of a young family, and one that lives in Bracebridge, made committing to the program difficult.

That changed as the new school year approached. Johnson and her husband home school their children and made the conscious decision to focus on the arts this year. Friends who also home school their children recommended Chamber Music Orillia as a way to accomplish that goal.

“We really wanted them to be in a choir and in a choir on a weekly basis,” she explained, adding the time with Chamber Music Orillia has not only made them better singers, but has improved their ability to read sheet music, which has improved their performance of other instruments, such as piano or violin.”

Getting the kids to connect on a musical level has been challenging at times, Moellman admits.

“I'm making them figure out how to use their voices and blend,” he said. “It's nurturing, too; we do have fun, it's not all hard work.”

Johnson has also found other personal improvements that go beyond artistic ability, however, thanks to the time her children have spent with Chamber Music Orillia.

“It's taught them to... work with children they don't necessary know. Because it's a choir, it's a group effort; there is no star. They really have to work together with their own siblings and other peers,” she said. “I definitely see an increase in their confidence.”

Johnson is sad to see the Moellmans and the choir depart Orillia. Moellman said the hard work he's put into the choir is one of the reasons it is difficult to say goodbye. He views his work with Chamber Music Orillia as providing an opportunity for youth that wasn't available in the city before he came.

“It's very rewarding,” he said. “It's been great while it lasted and we've loved it and I'll certainly remember it fondly. And I hope to run across some students who have taken part in the choir and hear their doing musical things in the future.”

