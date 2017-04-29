Two charged in Orillia robbery

Two men are in custody following an alleged robbery Friday night in Orillia.

Police were called to an address on Gill St. around 7 p.m. for the reported robbery. Once on scene, Orillia OPP officers were told two suspects had fled before police arrived, but descriptions were provided.

A short time later, both suspects were arrested on Mary Street, "without further incident," a news release issued Saturday afternoon stated.

Opp high speed chase down mary street. Chasing suspect with guns out. Must've been 100 km an hour. #orillia #policechase #thenewhood pic.twitter.com/lzqKyvRhQ8 — mike connor (@mcmicmike) April 29, 2017

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, Central Region Emergency Response Unit and the Central Region Canine Unit all took part in the initial investigation. The weapon used in the robbery was recovered by police.

Both suspects in the case are from Etobicoke. The news release did not indicate if anyone was injured in the incident, if anything was stolen or if the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Oluwaseun Ojo, 19, was charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and two counts of breach of probation. Kadeem Richards, 24, was charged with robbery with a firearm and two counts of breach of probation.

They'll be in Barrie court Monday for a bail hearing.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).