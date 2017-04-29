Organizers were thrilled to see more than 300 people in Couchiching Beach Park Saturday morning for the inaugural Charlee's Run.

Final totals were not immediately available, but even before the first runner laced up a pair of shoe Saturday, more than $24,000 had been raised to support the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

We are blown away. More than $24,000 raised by Charlee's Run. Thank you, thank you, thank you! #orillia #CharleesRun2017 pic.twitter.com/AxzhGYGnil — OSMH Foundation (@OSMHFoundation) April 29, 2017

Soldiers is where Mallory Holmes gave birth to her daughter, Charlee, April 29, 2011. Mallory and her husband, Dave, only got to spend two hours with their first born before she tragically died, succumbing to a lethal form of skeletal dysplasia.

Since then, the Holmes family has looked to celebrate their daughter by giving back to the community in her name. That started small, by donating a camera and printer to the NICU as Soldiers. On Saturday, it grew to helping the hospital close the funding gap remaining from the recent renovations to the NICU, which is approximately $200,000.

The Holmes were joined by close family and friends at the event, including their two sons, Keenan - who also benefited from the dedicated team of health care professionals in the NICU at Soldiers - and Mackenzie.

Dave+Mallory turn Tragedy into Triumph! Hundreds at 4 Charlee's Run 2 raise funds4 @OSMH_News Neonatal Intensive CARE Unit. @cityoforillia pic.twitter.com/6Qs7zhZ0Us — Steve Clarke (@Clarke4Orillia) April 29, 2017



