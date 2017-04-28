Thank you to local volunteers

Last weekend, despite cool temperatures and a biting wind coming off a roiling Lake Couchiching, more than 80 people from all walks of life were bustling along the waterfront picking up trash and cleaning away the dirty detritus of winter at Veteran's Park.

The park served as the headquarters for this year's Earth Day community clean-up - an event organized by local naturalist Bob Bowles in conjunction with the city's Environmental Advisory Committee. Bowles, who was busy co-ordinating the effort and handing out garbage bags, was gratified to see so many people pitching in. "We've had a great turnout this morning," he told The Packet Saturday morning. "It's a little cool and windy on the waterfront, but having close to 100 people is great."

Bowles has spearheaded the effort for 18 years. It began as an initiative to clean up local trails and has blossomed into a community-wide effort. "Now, we blitz all the parks and everything in town," he said.

Bowles is a volunteer. He gives of his time to organize the effort, to co-ordinate the volunteers, to rally community businesses to help out with refreshments and other support. It's just one of the ways he gives of his time and talents in support of his community. On top of that, every one of the people picking up the trash on Saturday was a volunteer - someone selflessly sacrificing their time to get down and dirty to help clean up their community.

It's important to celebrate those efforts this week: National Volunteer Week in Canada. Orillia is a city that is, in part, defined by its volunteerism. Whenever there is a cause or a need, someone in this community steps up. In addition, volunteers are the backbone of the groups and entities that shape the city; they are the ones responsible for ensuring minor sports happen, they are the ones that organize festivals and community events, they are behind the incredible arts and theatre and entertainment scene and they are the ones who help you find your way at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or assist you as you donate blood or as you navigate cancer treatments.

On top of all that, many volunteers work quietly behind the scenes and do things you can't see, but are no less important. They serve on boards and committees that help shepherd organizations big and small, ensuring this is a community that cares for its citizens.

That message was one Orillia mayor Steve Clarke brought to this week's Breakfast of Champions, an annual event organized by the volunteer-run Orillia Sports Council that honours hard-working local high-school athletes.

"Last year, Orillia won the Co-operative Community Award as the most philanthropic, giving, caring volunteering community in all of Ontario and part of the reason for that is the people in this room that I've seen coaching over the years," said Clarke of the dedicated volunteers who give of their time to coach. "To the coaches and athletes, whether you realize it or not, you are creating a healthier community and perpetuating a healthy lifestyle by setting an example for others to follow. I applaud you."

To all those in this community who volunteer and give of their time in countless ways, we applaud you. Thank you for all that you do.

