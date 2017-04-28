Orillia's Kyle Heitzner has been named the Barrie Colts' representative for the 2016-17 OHL Scholastic Team - an honour the first-year OHL player is proud of.

"It's very exciting to be named the Colts' scholastic player of the year," said Heitzner, 17. "Academics have been important to me from a very young age. My parents have always raised me to work hard with everything I do - especially my school work."

He said two of his teammates, Curtis Douglas and Christian Propp, were also academically inclined and "would have been great candidates for this award. There were plenty of nights spent studying with them at my billets' and on the road."

Doing well academically is not easy when you're on the ice every day and often on the road for entire weekends while working tirelessly to become a better hockey player.

"It was definitely challenging to juggle school while playing in the OHL, because at this level it starts to become a job - although a great job," said Heitzner. "Having to work for two or three hours a day is way better than working 12 hours a day as a construction worker as Coach Dale Hawerchuk would say, which is why every player I played with this year made hockey a very big priority. Despite that... I was able to get my school work done on time and study at my billets' or on the bus. My teachers at Innisdale Secondary School and our academic helper (Innisdale gym teacher Chris Cudmore) was a huge help."

While he is grateful to be recognized for his academics, Heitzner admits playing in the OHL is a learning experience of its own. The former North Central Predator AAA star made the jump to Jr. B hockey last year with the Cambridge Winterhawks, becoming a first-line forward who developed into a dependable face-off man and power-play force. But his first year in the OHL represented a steep learning curve.

"Playing in the OHL is a rollercoaster," Heitzner said. "After the first half of the season, I figured out how important it is not to get too high or too low, to try and consistently work your hardest. I learned a lot about myself as a player and person. It took a while to get past the satisfaction of 'I made it' and come to the realization that 'I belong here. Now, it's time to make a name for myself.'"

He started to find his way in the second half but then was handed a 12-game suspension for a hit that many thought might have merited just a few games. While disappointed with the suspension - he has three games left to serve at the start of next season - he said he will not let it define him.

"I'm not going to let it bring me down. It will only make me stronger and hungrier for next season," said the speedy centre. "I'm really positive about last season. Overall, I tested my hockey skills and my overall resilience which, going forward, is going to make me stronger and more confident in myself and my abilities."

He knows success does not come easy and has plans to work as hard in the off-season as he did during the grueling OHL campaign. "The biggest thing I want to work on is my explosiveness and endurance," said the 5'10" 165-pound forward who had five goals and two assists playing on the Colts' fourth line. "This summer, I will keep seeing Paul Matheson (a power-skating coach out of Barrie) along with teammates Lucas Chiodo and Ben Hawerchuk."

He will also be training a few days a week with former CFL kicker Hank Ilesic, who operates a Wyandotte Street gym for elite-level athletes. "(Ilesic) has been pushing me harder than ever before. I am looking forward to coming into camp, turning some heads, and being an impact player on next year's team who will be hungrier than ever (after missing) the playoffs this past year."

Heitzner has transferred back to Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School and will graduate in June with his high-school diploma. He said he's happy to be back home.

"(Fogarty) has taken me back in with open arms and I am grateful for that. I also can't express enough how much support I have from my family," he said. "My mom and dad have been right by my side through all this and I couldn't have made it this year without them. I have really missed Barrie, my teammates and the staff, but it is great to be home."

Next year, he plans to take some online courses through Georgian College that can be used when he attends university once he's finished playing hockey.

