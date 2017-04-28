It's somewhat expensive, but this particular painting doesn't hang on one's wall.

Orillia is embarking on a new line-painting venture using thermoplastic markings that it hopes will pay dividends down the road. City council allocated an additional $40,000 earlier this week for line painting on municipal streets.

"It's an issue that on the surface seems simple, but it's not," Mayor Steve Clarke said, referring to the painting process designed to ensure vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic moves smoothly throughout the city.

"The biggest change is the type of paint we're allowed to use."

The issue came to the forefront in 2012 when federal regulations were amended regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration limits for traffic-marking coatings. Since then, Orillia, like other municipalities, has been using waterborne traffic paint, which is less durable.

"By using less salt (during the winter), we use more sand on the roads," Clarke said, pointing out that combining the sand with moving vehicle causes abrasion and, in turn, the paint wears more quickly.

"Although we fully support the environmental benefits, the lines just aren't lasting as long."

But a solution may have been found with line-painting operations now underway at major routes throughout the city as staff apply stop-bar and turning arrow markings using preformed thermoplastic materials.

The city said thermoplastic markings are reported to last between three to five years depending on the amount of traffic and wear and exhibited excellent durability when tested by staff last fall.

"Seven staff are trained across the city to apply this technology," Clarke said, noting the additional funds approved by council allow the city to ensure the markings are applied at major intersections where public safety is most critical.

"It's fairly expensive so we have to use it judiciously. This will make it easier to drive and safer."

Using a combination of low VOC paint for long-running centre line and turning lanes and the high durable markings of thermoplastic paint for main intersection stop-bars and turning arrows, city staff and external contractors will continue line painting operations over the coming months.

Peter Ercolini, superintendent of roads and fleet in the environmental services and operations department, said one advantage of thermoplastic markings is that staff can apply them without having to purchase major equipment.

andrewphilips@live.ca