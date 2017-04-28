Monument unveiled to commemorate Day of Mourning

In Ontario, 250 workers will die due to a workplace injury in 2017.

It was a sobering stat at an already solemn ceremony in Orillia Friday, on the National Day of Mourning, a coast-to-coast commemoration of those injured or killed on the job in Canada.

But the day, and the ceremonies that took place all over the country including in Orillia, were both exciting and important in the eyes of Doris Middleton, president of the North Simcoe Muskoka and District Labour Council, in getting people aware of the importance of worker safety.

"It brings it more to the forefront of making people more aware," Middleton said.

An extra bit of emphasis on the day was placed in Orillia as the council unveiled a monument dedicated to the workers who left for work in the morning and never came home.

The project was launched a few years ago, but fundraising began just in January. The organization raised more than the $15,000 needed for creation and installation in short order.

The monument was long overdue, Middleton said.

"Orillia is kind of the centre for the North Simcoe Muskoka and District Labour Council," she said. "We have monuments up in Midland and Penetang, but we didn't have one here."

That was something council vice-president Ron LePage noticed when he came on board about three years ago. After holding ceremonies in Midland and Penetanguishene, he soon discovered there was no monument to hold a ceremony around in Orillia.

The council worked with Sanderson Monuments, who created the sculpture, and the City of Orillia, who allowed it to be placed at Tudhope Park, near the entrance on Atherley Road.

"It's going to be a good memorial for the townspeople here, for the years to come," LePage said.

The monument received similar praise from the president of the Ontario Federation of Labour.

"This the right thing to do," said Chris Buckley, who was the keynote speaker at the Orillia ceremony. "I only hope that as we go forward, there is a monument such as this in every community across the province, every community across the country."

Buckley spoke at length about the 250 Ontarians - and nearly 1,000 Canadians - who will be killed on the job this year. The best way to combat those deaths and lower those numbers to his personal goal of zero deaths annually is through education.

"We continue to educate workers, we continue to train workers," Buckley said. "Whether workers belong to a union or not, both employees and employers have an obligation to ensure a safe work environment. We've come a long way; we still have a lot of work today. Hopefully, one day we can stand up and applaud each other, that we didn't have one worker killed on the job this year."

The first Workers' Memorial Day was held in Sudbury in 1984. The following year, it was declared an annual day of remembrance by the Canadian Labour Congress.

The National Day of Mourning was first observed officially across the country in 1991, following the passage of an act by federal parliament the previous December.

This year's ceremonies also commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Westray mining disaster, where 26 miners were killed in Nova Scotia, May 9, 1992.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales