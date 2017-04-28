LETTER: Learning experience

It has been a little over a month since the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) treated us to a much-anticipated presentation by Bob McDonald of CBC's Quirks and Quarks, and what a presentation it was! The content was fascinating, and the delivery polished yet spontaneously enthusiastic as McDonald shared his love and devotion to Adventures in Space. Only a skilled guest speaker could engage the audience of children, teens and adults so completely.

A warm and hearty thank you to the Orillia members of the CFUW for arranging this wonderful event free of charge. Your time, talent and hard work are very much appreciated. Such a generous undertaking demonstrates the kindness found in the hearts of these women. Sharing with the community in celebration of Canada's and Orillia's sesquicentennials is both thoughtful and invigorating - education by example at its best.

Cheers to life-long learning.

Cathy Pickard

Ramara Township