LETTER: Extremes get us nowhere

Re: "Demanding more," letter to the editor, April 26 and "Letter was selfish," letter to the editor, April 27

The Packet & Times carried a letter written by Joffre McCleary promoting giving essentially nothing to Indigenous people in Canada. Then, the next day, it carried a response advocating to give practically everything to the Indigenous people.

These two people represent the extremes. Neither position is reasonable.

A peaceful solution is going to be found in the middle of these extremes. The final solution will have to be on the basis of compensation for the past but ultimately equalized economic conditions and responsibilities. Cultural and linguistic protection will have to rest with those people who want to preserve a given lifestyle for themselves and not with some external government.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara