Change text size for the story

Chamber Music Orillia takes its final curtain call Sunday.

The organization which has been delighting and entertaining audiences in the region for the past six years is ending after a farewell performance.

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. at St. James' Anglican Church in Orillia.

The Chamber Music Orillia youth choirs will be accompanied by Keiko Yoden-Keupfer, 13-year-old pianist Evelyn Liang – fresh off her debut performance at New York’s Carengie Hall – and Mezzo soprano Anna Trubashnik.

A reception will follow after the concert.

Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-18.