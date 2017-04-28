Business owner taking time to smell the roses

On Saturday, June Morgan will call it a career and lock the door to Flowers By June one final time.

But there's no slowing down for the woman who has been catering to Orillians on their biggest days and at their saddest moments for nearly 30 years. Among the "everything-must-go" sales and dozens of long-time customers coming in and saying farewell, there's still work to be done.

The orders were the regular kind she's been filling all these years. A wedding shower for Saturday was one. Thirty centrepieces for a fundraiser Thursday night had been another.

They were all donated, Morgan said of the centrepieces. Even as she was about to call it a career, she still put the community first.

"I think it's really important to be part of the community and give back," she said. "We've been so blessed with having a really successful business... It's good to give back. We've always helped out. I don't think I've ever said no to anybody."

It's been that way since day one, Aug. 1, 1990. Then, Flowers by June was located in the Fittons-West Plaza, where it remained for 15 years. It was 12 years ago when the business grew and moved to the second location, on Laclie Street.

Morgan went to college for horticulture, floral design and landscape design. Her desire to be in the floral industry developed at an early age.

"I grew up in Dunnville and always knew the local florist there, and hung out after school," she recalled. "I think it was always a real passion of mine."

For all the changes in any retail service industry, particularly with the advent of e-commerce, the one constant that remained was the commitment to the customers.

"Customer service is still the number one thing," she said. "I have customers who have been with me for 27 years. I've done peoples' weddings and I've done their children's weddings. You build relationships with people. I've had lots of good tears with people."

Those tears continued to flow in the final days at the shop. Even during the brief interview she took part in for this story, she was interrupted twice by customers coming into the store to wish her well. The floral industry still requires a significant amount of one-on-one interaction, something Morgan hasn't taken for granted.

"Every order you touch is someone's emotions," she said.

That is felt through the flowers sent for a birthday or to a person recently diagnosed with cancer; the flowers that make up an arrangement at a funeral or as part of one of the approximately 1,600 weddings Morgan has been part of in the past 27 years.

Her business has never felt like a job, Morgan said. Still, it's the right time to exit the industry, and for her and her husband, Dean, to enjoy their retirement years together.

"I still consider myself blessed in life," Morgan said. "I've gotten to do what I love every day."

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales