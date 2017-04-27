Why are people afraid of vaccines?

Did you know that many people object to vaccinations for children because they believe immunizations cause autism?

If you don't have children, you may be unaware of the heated debate that surrounds this issue. If you have children and/or internet access, you probably know what we are writing about.

In fact, if your browser gives you autocomplete suggestions when you search, you only need to type the word vaccines and the first three suggestions are "vaccines revealed," "vaccines cause autism" and "vaccines and autism".

A few pieces of information are useful in understanding the source of the controversy. First, what is a vaccine? The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body's immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and `remember' it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters." In essence, a vaccine is a way of giving our immune system a heads-up regarding pathogens so that they can be destroyed as soon as they enter the body. Some diseases like HIV don't have a vaccine because the disease-causing microorganism (a virus) mutates often and so the heads up is ineffective.

A vaccine tells our body to watch out for a pathogen without our having to contract the associated disease. Because of this, vaccines have prevented millions of deaths worldwide. The WHO estimates that 17.1 million deaths have been prevented since 2000 just from the measles vaccination.

In spite of the benefits of vaccination, there exist many anti-vaccine activists that claim there is a link between vaccines and all sorts of maladies, which range from anorexia to anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and autism. At first glance, some of these groups appear benign. For example, the mission statement of Generationrescue.org states, "We are the leading national organization that provides hope, information and immediate treatment assistance to families affected by autism spectrum disorders." A quick look at their web page makes it easy to see why people would support the existence of such an organization: there are many "success stories" of children with autism spectrum disorder that have been transformed by their grants. The money, however, is meant to be spent on pseudoscientific procedures that have no proven record of helping and are almost certainly pure quackery, including ion therapy, infrared sauna therapy, and chelation therapy. That vaccines are part of the problem is one of the organization's guiding principles.

Where did the link between autism and vaccines come from? In 1998, Andrew Wakefield, a British doctor and medical researcher, published a paper in The Lancet (one of the oldest and most renowned medical journals in the world) in which he claimed that there was a link between the administration of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the appearance of autism and colitis. The claim was so bold that many researchers tried to replicate the study. No one could reproduce Wakefield's findings, and the paper was later proven to be fraudulent (and based on data collected in unethical ways). Moreover, Wakefield was found guilty of 36 charges, including four counts of dishonesty and 12 counts involving the abuse of developmentally-challenged children. He was barred from practising medicine in the U.K. in 2010.

Though Wakefield's paper was discredited, the damage was already done. In spite of tens of studies failing to demonstrate a link between vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders and autism, there are millions of people that will not vaccinate their children because they are convinced vaccines are harmful. What these people may not realize is that by denying their children immunizations, they are putting other people's health at risk. In fact, the only reason why followers of this unfounded ideology don't cause widespread problems is that most people vaccinate their children (and themselves).

You may be surprised to learn that a group of nay-sayers can have a greater influence on some people than trained doctors and scientific researchers. We've tackled the issue of pseudoscience in this column before, and this case is no different: pseudoscience employs scientific half-truths to "prove" a point. For example, a common preservative used to prevent bacterial growth and increase shelf life of vaccines is thimerosal. Thimerosal contains mercury, which is known to be toxic in some forms and doses. Studies have shown that there is no need to worry about the mercury in thimerosal, as it is metabolized by the body and excreted in a matter of days. Anti-vaccine activists will conveniently leave this fact out when telling you that there is mercury in vaccines and that you're poisoning your children when you immunize them. Add to that a Hollywood star who talks about having a child that was "cured" of autism by chelation therapy (a legitimate therapy for heavy metal poisoning) and you have the perfect recipe for a scam worth millions of dollars. The cost is more than financial loss to the people taken in: it includes increased risk to everyone's health, widens the gap between scientific and popular knowledge, and, worst of all, gives false hope to families that could be spending their time and resources on legitimate approaches that help mitigate neurodevelopmental disorders and autism.

Vaccines are responsible for the minimization and even eradication of a number of diseases worldwide. No number of blog entries, professionally-produced "documentaries" or pseudoscientific claims can change the facts: there is no evidence that vaccines are dangerous or that they cause autism.

Dr. Thamara Laredo and Dr. Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. "Science in the making" is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.