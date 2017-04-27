Urologist takes over local practice

Sometimes, it pays to be at the right place at the right time. And for Dr. Tyler Gray, the right place was Orillia and the right time was 2016.

When he was finishing up his residency at the University of Toronto, he took the advice of a colleague at Toronto East General Hospital (since renamed in honour of Michael Garron) who suggested he talk to Orillia urologist Dr. Livia Lee to look into potential opportunities in the Sunshine City.

That conversation eventually led Gray to work a locum for Dr. Lee. Soon after, Lee decided to move, opening up an opportunity for Gray to take over her patients and her office in the medical building at 16 O'Brien St. "The timing was a bit of a fluke, because there are lots of fully-qualified urologists looking for opportunities, so it was fortunate," he said.

Doing a locum in Orillia helped him and his wife Joanna become acquainted with the city. With a young daughter and twins on the way, the city seemed an ideal place to raise a family.

"I looked at other places but Orillia was a draw for a few reasons," said Gray. "It is a nice blend of country and city, it was close enough to my family (Burlington) and we are close to Pearson International Airport. Joanna is from Victoria, so if we're heading out west, the airport is close. Being this close to Toronto is the best of both worlds without having to live in Toronto."

Putting down roots was also appealing. Gray has done a lot of travelling and moving over the past dozen years. After obtaining his undergraduate degree (at University of Toronto), he went to Ireland for medical school, spending five years abroad to pursue his passion to become a doctor. "My class (in Ireland) had 40 Canadians and 30 applied to come back to Canada and of the 30 that applied, 29 were successful which is pretty remarkable considering there were only about 120 seats (for international medical graduates) that year in Canada."

While he loved his time in Ireland, he was glad to return home to do his five-year surgical residency at the U of T. He also did a one-year clinical fellowship at Toronto East, where he specialized in Endourology (endoscopic treatment of stones, cancer), Laproscopy and robotic surgical oncology. "Basically, I spent that year operating every day and it helped me realize that I wanted to be a community urologist - not an academic."

Ironically, urology was not on his radar originally. But while in Ireland, he did a rotation at a hospital in Galway that served as an introduction to urology. He quickly realized his personality fit the job. "Typically, a urologist is a less intense individual and needs to have a good sense of humour. It chose me, in a way. I also had a personal experience when it looked as though my father had kidney cancer. Going through the patient side of things during that time kind of got me focused on urology."

The variety of the field also enticed him. "We do the spectrum of cancer - prostate, kidney, bladder and testicular cancer. But we also deal with stones, men with urinary problems, male infertility... the variety was definitely a draw."

The Orillia opportunity has proven to be ideal. "It's exactly what I had hoped for," said Gray. "It's perfect in terms of the opportunity to operate. The hospital has been very supportive "¦ and to come into a situation like this, with an office and an assistant who had worked with Dr. Lee and knows all the ins and outs "¦ it's been pretty seamless for the patients and made it a lot easier for me."

The transition to Orillia has also been seamless, said Joanna Gray. She has lived in many communities in different countries, but "has never lived in a place that was as friendly as Orillia. It's amazing. The Orillia & Area Physician Recruitment & Retention committee provided assistance throughout the welcome and integration process." And while the timing for the job was perfect, it's also good timing for the young family because several local physicians are also navigating that stage in their lives.

"There are several doctors who have young kids and have invited us to playdates," said Joanna. Tyler said that friendly vibe from other young Orillia doctors "was the clincher for choosing to come here. During my first night on call, I did a case with a gynecologist and found out she had a young boy and not long after, she invited Joanna and our daughter on a play date... That means a lot."