Prose on pointe for former ballerina

A communist government's attempts at keeping her from university education turned into Florentina Lojeková's ticket to becoming a famous ballerina.

Born in 1939 to an affluent family, she grew up in Bratislava, the current capital of Slovakia.

"I was not allowed to continue my studies even to high school," said the Orillia resident, discussing how the former government did not allow her to follow her dream of going to medical school. "Since I had studied ballet before, and I loved it, the only choice was to continue with it."

All of this is documented in her recently-released autobiography, My Life on Stage and Beyond.

Not only did she continue with ballet, she excelled at it. In August of 1968, the same government that had prevented her from going to school honoured her with a meritorious artist award.

The same month, a Soviet Union-led Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia became the precursor to forcing many to emigrate from the country.

"Everybody was scared that the situation would go back to being the way it was after the Second World War," said Lojeková. "(Prime Minister Pierre) Trudeau, opened the (Canadian) borders to Slovaks."

Later in 1968, Lojeková, then 28, and her family immigrated to Canada, where she made the tough decision between being at the centre of the stage to taking up a teaching role.

"As a dancer, you have a short dancing life," said Lojeková. "By 30 or 35, many of them change professions or stop."

Starting anew at that age in a different country, with a different style, would have been difficult, she said. Even though Lojeková continued doing concerts in Toronto, such as Giselle performed at the National Ballet of Canada, she slowly directed her energies toward teaching.

"First, I opened my own school in Toronto," said Lojeková, talking about her home studio. "Then Ryerson University, which was then Polytechnic Institute, opened a theatre school and department, which included dance, acting and technical department. Very soon, they asked me to start teaching part time."

Over the years, she became a full-time faculty member, eventually retiring as professor emeritus in 1998. As well, Lojeková was the founder and choreographer for the Black Box Theatre in Toronto, where she founded the Folk Ballet Theatre.

Retiring from the limelight, she and her husband, Vladimir Shmukler, moved to Orillia about 10 years ago.

"I came to Orillia to be a private person -- before, it was a different life," Lojeková said. "It was always big cities. And we both wanted peace. That was the reason we chose Orillia.

And that was the reason she did not continue teaching ballet in Orillia.

"I'm not a person who likes to show off," said Lojeková, who was recently in Slovakia for the launch of her autobiography. "(But) I'm grateful I was able to do it (ballet), and I loved it with all my heart."

Lojeková's autobiography is available at the Orillia Public Library or through the publisher at dvorak@vydavatelstvorak.sk.

