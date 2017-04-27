Donoghue sentenced

A 20-month probation term has been handed down to an Orillia man who was impersonating a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Clayton Donoghue was first charged in May 2016 after police were informed he was wearing medals not awarded to him during Royal Canadian Legion parades. When police were investigating, they discovered child pornography in Donoghue’s possession.

Donoghue pleaded guilty to three charges in December 2016 and was sentenced to two years’ probation at the time for the child pornography charge. Recently, he was given two sentences of 20 months’ probation, to be served concurrently, for knowingly making a false document and obstructing a police officer – the two charges that remained outstanding.

A variety of material was ordered to be forfeited by Donoghue in the sentencing. They include a box of unearned medals, four forged Canadian Forces certificates and other military or legion accessories.

As well, a number of digital storage devices and pornography or suggestive material were to be handed over.