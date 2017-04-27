A battle brewing at the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) between the City of Orillia and a developer is about protecting the stability of a neighbourhood, says one city councillor.

Christopher Birker, who had wanted to create a triplex at 95 North Street East, has appealed council's decision to deny his application. A hearing date at the OMB has yet to be scheduled.

A special meeting was held Tuesday, with the situation as the lead item on the agenda. Councillors spent about 45 minutes in closed session discussing their options regarding the appeal. At the time, they retained Russell Christie LLP as legal council to take them through the appeal process, including any possible settlement of the issues.

Council made the decision in February to shut the door on the application. At the time, council decreed the proposed use is out of character with the surrounding neighbourhood and specifically the proposal's immediate neighbours.

Coun. Tim Lauer and Coun. Pat Hehn - the representatives for Ward 4, where the property is located - were at the forefront of the opposition at the council table. For Lauer, it's a matter of council doing what it's elected to do.

"This is our business; we're out to protect neighbourhoods, we're out to protect the official plans and zoning bylaws as we see them," he said. "If I stand on principle, I'm quite comfortable with the arguments we are going to present. Planning is a very vague science, in my opinion."

But what council doesn't have is the support of its senior staff. The city's planners signed off on the application, arguing it was good planning. Accordingly, the city will have to secure outside planners to support council's view point.

"In a case where staff provides a recommendation and council makes a decision that is contrary to that, staff would not normally attend that Ontario Municipal Board hearing, if one is triggered," said Ian Sugden, director of development service, at the February council meeting. "If an appeal is lodged and there is a hearing, staff would not attend that matter either on behalf of the city or anything else, unless compelled to by subpoena."

Mayor Steve Clarke feels this is a product of the situation: staff made its recommendation based on the legislation in front of it. The mayor remains confident in the decision made by councillors in February and the one made Tuesday night.

"If these things are going to come to council, council must be allowed to adjudicate the issue.... If it fits the neighbourhood and fits the legislation, we're going to pass it. But there's going to be an occasion where we decided that's not the case, and this is one of those situations," Clarke said. "If we didn't think we had a chance of winning this, we wouldn't be going forward."

Coun. Ralph Cipolla was the sole voice of dissent at the council table Tuesday, echoing a stance he took in February. He highlighted similar developments in similar neighbourhoods and the cost of fighting the appeal to the taxpayers as reasons.

Lauer was convinced it was still something worth fighting for.

"I believe a stable neighbourhood should be a stable neighbourhood. You should be able to move into a stable neighbourhood and count on certain densities and certain conditions," Lauer said. "I see this as an important decision. If we can't defend our stable neighbourhoods, then we need to look at our policy and maybe tighten things up a bit."

Birker declined to comment when reached by the Packet & Times.

The cost to the city is expected to be upward of $20,000, but the mayor is hopeful the final tally will be less.

