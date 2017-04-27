Committee recommends pulling property listing

The former CN train station in Orillia may still yet receive heritage designation.

Council committee recommended to suspend the property listing at its meeting Monday, until a decision on heritage designation is made. The recommendation will be up for discussion at the next city council meeting.

Staff had been authorized to negotiate with a potential purchaser at the previous council meeting. That process will end if the recommendation is approved.

"If this motion is ratified by council on Monday night, staff would suspend the property listing, which would effectively end the current negotiation process," wrote Laura Thompson, manager of real estate and commercial development, in an email. "Staff have been working closely with the potential purchaser to ensure they are aware of council committee's recommended motion and next steps if this motion is ratified by council."

The move is a bit of a victory for Coun. Tim Lauer, an opponent of selling the property since the start.

"Something is better than nothing," he said. "I still believe the municipality should retain ownership of the building."

Part of the recommendation from council committee was for staff to explore what to do with the property regarding a heritage designation.

"Staff would look to bring forward a report to council committee which outlines the process required to proceed with consideration of a heritage designation through the Ontario Heritage Act," Thompson wrote. "This process needs to be completed before details can be established regarding future disposition of the property. Staff anticipates this report would come forward in late May or June."

An advantage the current council has is a 2013 report completed on the viability of designating the station. Lauer has looked at the report and feels it doesn't have to be replicated.

"It looks pretty comprehensive to me," he said. "That's a good thing that report already exists."

What also already exists is the council direction declaring the property surplus, which launched the process of listing it on the open market in the first place.

Council would likely have to officially reconsider its motion to surplus the property. Lauer said he'll be doing what he can to see that happen.

"If we hit upon a good idea here, or a good plan, I'm sure that won't be an issue," he said. "My challenge is certainly to come up with maybe some alternative plans."

That could include severing the train station from the rest of the property, Lauer added. The entire parcel of land is approximately 2.4 acres.

