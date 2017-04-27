City asking for public input

Some would say it's better late than never.

Orillia city council wants to know what you think about a proposed switch in the way municipal representatives are elected, from a paper ballot to an online voting system.

If you wish to submit comments with respect to the use of internet voting for the 2018 municipal election, submit them in writing no later than 10 a.m. Monday to "Mayor and Council" c/o Janet Nyhof, Deputy Clerk by e-mail at jnyhof@orillia.ca or drop them off to the third floor of the Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S.

All submissions received before the cut-off time will be included as an addendum to the agenda for the regular meeting of council Monday night.