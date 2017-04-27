ST. LOUIS — Apparently nothing will come easy for the 2017 Blue Jays.

And as ugly as things have been through the worst start in franchise history, the opener of a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Busch Stadium may have been the most unsightly yet.

Comfortably on their way to what appeared to be a nice win, the struggling ball club just couldn’t stand a whiff of prosperity. And instead of their first win in successive games this season, a late-inning collapse resulted in a 8-4 extra innings loss to the Cardinals.

The big damage came on a two-run Randal Grichuk home run in the bottom of the ninth as Roberto Osuna continued to show he’s well off his top form.

Not enough to turn your stomach? Stay tuned.

After Kolten Wong belted a leadoff triple to the right field corner off of reliever Dominic Leone in the bottom of the 11th, the next two Cardinals Grichuk and Dexter Fowler were intentionally walked to load the bases.

When Matt Carpenter came to the plate with one out, he rocked a J.P. Howell pitch deep to right field for the walk off grand slam and a bitter feeling Jays loss.

There are concerns throughout the lineup, but no more than with Osuna, who has now blown three saves in six attempts. It all added up to a loss that will have to hurt as much as any the Jays have suffered this year as their record dipped to 6-15.

The latest Osuna implosion spoiled a solid effort from Jays starter Mat Latos who went six shutout innings an cleft with the Jays leading 3-0.

The Jays had ample opportunity to take care of business well before it became closer time. They had the bases loaded with none out in the seventh and managed just one run on a Justin Smoak sac fly. In the ninth, they had runners on first and second with none out.

In total, they left nine runners on the bases.

Catcher Russell Martin got the Toronto offence started with a solo home run, his third of the season, in the second inning.

The Jays added two more in the top of the sixth when Cards starter Carlos Martinez issued three walks and Ryan Goins drove in a pair with a two-out single.

DOUBLE DOWN

The Jays lobbied unsuccessfully to the Cardinals and MLB to have Wednesday’s rained out game replayed next month rather than part of a day-night double header the following day.

There were several reasons for the request, most notably that Thursday’s double dip came at the end of a gruelling seven-game road trip that included an overnight flight from California on Monday and a pair of extra-inning games.

From a competitive standpoint, the Jays also would have benefitted if a later makeup date included an opportunity to have Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki in the lineup and Aaron Sanchez facing the Cards rather than either Mat Latos or Casey Lawrence.

The date the Jays proposed was Monday May 22, the day before they begin a series in Milwaukee and after a Sunday afternoon game in Baltimore.

OK P.K.

The rainout created the opportunity for a handful of Jays players were guests of Predators defenceman P.K. Subban at Wednesday’s opener of the Western Conference final vs. the Blues.

Afterwards, Subban posted a group shot of himself with Martin, Jose Bautista and Jarrod Saltalamacchia to his Instagram account.

Subban, who had a goal and two assists in the Preds 4-3 win, is an avid Jays fan and returned the rooting favour. With his seats just to the right of the Toronto dugout, Martin saluted him after his third-inning homer.

WHO'S ON THIRD?

So how did manager John Gibbons decide on starting Martin at third base in Tuesday’s opener or the series?

It started when Martin ran into Gibbons in the weight room back in Anaheim and jokingly told the manager that he should start him at third. Hours later, Gibbons texted him and asked if he was serious and the next thing he knew it was a done deal.

“It felt before the game like it had been a while,” Martin said. “You get a little nervous and then you soldier up and get it done.

You understand behind the plate I’m really comfortable and then you play another position and there’s a little more stress here. But I’m a ball player, man. I can play play anywhere.”

QUICK PITCHES

Starter Aaron Sanchez’s recovery from the minor surgery to repair a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand has progressed to the point that where he’s a possibility to start at home on Sunday.

Sanchez is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday and if all goes well, will get the start to end the weekend series against Tampa.

Things aren’t going as smooth for J.A. Happ, however. The left-handed starter is currently on the DL with elbow inflammation.

“Happ is just in a holding pattern,” Gibbons said. “He’s just not ready to crank it up yet. I don’t know what that means. Hopefully nothing.”

