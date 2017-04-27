Artist draws the pattern of her own life

The first time Ruth Germain talked to the universe was in Milan.

It was the first time she’d really been scared. Budget cuts, they said; the full-time job she’d had lined up for the fall no longer existed. They could give her something part-time if she liked. But Ruth didn’t like, she didn’t like it all.

Walking back to the subway she kicked every stone she saw in the street, cursing her luck, angry and frightened. She was down to her last $50 and what on Earth was she going to do?

She didn’t consider calling her parents. Ruth had always been independent, always managed. Managed living with one foot on either side of the pond as a child; mocked for her accent, called “a Limey” in Canada, singled out as “the Canadian” during her school years in England. Managed, as the eldest child of eight, to help her mother, sewing and mending. Managed to make her father a shirt and tie at the age of 12.

She made her own patterns, Ruth Germain – when it came to clothes, and when it came to life.

But how, after studying fashion design at Ryerson and moving to Italy, had she landed in such a predicament? Was the universe trying to tell her something? Was anyone out there listening?

Entering the Duomo (Piazza del Duomo, the main square in Milan), Ruth saw the janitor from the private school where she’d taught English the year before sweeping the sidewalk. Spotting her, he crossed himself. Thank God, he said, thank God you’re here. And rushed her off to see the headmaster who greeted her with open arms. Her replacement had gone off to become a nun, he explained. Would she come back, would she please help them, he had a cheque waiting.

After that, Ruth never worried. She could tackle any job, go wherever her fancy took her and the universe would look after her. She could head to Alberta to work for a drafting and surveying company, become a chartered accountant, an industrial designer, work at Manulife at Yonge and Bloor, design clothes for Sears and The Bay among others, start her own avant-garde fashion line called Inganba, work in China. She could skydive, or have a daughter (Ruth initially didn’t want children; she’d changed too many diapers growing up), become an environmental activist while living in Windsor. Protest the monstrous cloud of petroleum coke dust billowing across the Detroit River. And, in search of a green oasis, move to Orillia.

Where, even though health problems eventually forced her to sell the funky clothing store she ran on Mississaga Street (Ruth sold Studio Eleven at the end of March), she made a lot of friends, met a lot of nice people. Learned that Orillia possesses not just natural beauty (Ruth would like to see Orillia twin with the Swiss resort town, Interlaken), but an artistic spirit, a sense of community. That Orillia is the kind of place where Ruth could organize an artistic fundraiser called Somniatis (Latin for “to dream”), featuring wearable art and other forms of creativity, to benefit the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

This year, Somniatis (launched in 2015) will be held at St. Paul’s. As soon as Ruth saw the stained glass windows at St. Paul’s Centre with the sun streaming through them she knew what Somniatis 2017 would look like.

Visualized everyone, all the area artists and designers, poets and musicians, models and photographers interpreting those jewel-like apertures, answering the beatific light of the universe.

The next Somniatis fundraiser, Stained Glass Interpreted, takes place June 2 and 3.

