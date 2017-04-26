Roots North comes to a close

The people who organize the Roots North Music Festival were faced with a prospect this year. Two new venues were available. St. Paul's, with a capacity double their old main venue, and the Geneva, with about the same capacity as the previous venue.

So what did they do? They went big, hoping it would work out.

I'd say they had a qualified success.

The audience Friday night at St. Paul's was pretty close to 300 people. Those folks saw Kaia Kater, Birds of Bellwoods and Danny Michel mount successively stronger sets.

If anyone left before Danny Michel, and a few did, they missed a spectacular set. This was the first time I've seen Michel with more people on stage than just himself. Drummer Davide Direnzo was hard not to watch at work and bassist Mark McIntyre both added backing vocals and additional musical lines that allowed Michel to not rely on digital sequencing (as he does solo) and be looser with his own performance.

Saturday night opened with Cassie Dasilva. The whole time I thought her music really needed a band supporting her. Afterward she mentioned that a band is in the works - to go along with the new recording deal she has with Universal Music. This is big news. She writes catchy tunes and now there's a chance people further away from Orillia can enjoy them too.

Raven Kanetakta and ShoShona Kish performed with their band Digging Roots and have been on stage here before -- but not like this. Since I last saw them they have grown tremendously musically and as performers. Kanetakta broke out a guitar solo in the second-last tune of the type I haven't seen anybody do in a very long time. He was doing things I've never seen another guitarist do. Later in the evening, someone compared that solo to watching Jimi Hendrix.

Their last tune was an homage to the residential schools meant as a healing piece, rather than in anger. Halfway through a group of women got up and formed a line dancing around the room. By song's end almost the entire audience of 175 people was in on the affair. It was something of a scale I have not witnessed in Orillia and it was magical.

The Geneva was the other large venue and Friday night Hollerado put on a show the majority of the 150 folks on hand couldn't get enough of. It's been a while since I heard a band playing one tune after another that could be a top 40 hit - with no filler. These guys can write and perform.

Saturday night Repartee followed Coconut Navy at the Geneva. Coconut Navy was really entertaining and played good material. Repartee came off very slick and sounding like an '80s synthesizer pop band. Unfortunately a lot of the crowd was lost between sets. I don't know if those folks would have dug Repartee, but there are people who maybe should have taken the hint of their similarity to No Doubt because they were every bit as good.

I bugged out to Brewery Bay. Despite not getting to any other venues, of which I heard good things, one must take time to see a 14-piece band jammed into a corner of the room. And they were jammed, and jamming. Brass, strings, drums, accordion and Jen Ball's fiddle all playing like it's their last gig. Ball was also in the humongous Silver Hearts. The new band is similar in many performance respects, but musically, not so much.

I think the quality of the performers year to year has been about the same, though a sounding a little larger than life this year. The big difference was having new venues with superior sound systems and top grade people running the boards. Better lighting was a factor. You might say the festival, which is not intended to be the large gathering Mariposa is, stepped up to the main stage from the pub stage this year. I hope they can maintain that benchmark next time.

Celebration of north

Saturday night at St. Paul's Centre, the Orillia Concert Band has a concert happening at 7:30 p.m. The folk group Deep Sea Divers will be joining them in a program called True North Celebration.

The show features music for the 150th. On that note, I think you have to play Hockey Night in Canada. Turns out, they are playing the Howard Cable arrangement commissioned for the Orillia Wind Ensemble. They are also doing his arrangement of O Canada which. if I recall correctly. was debuted here with the wind ensemble.

Also on the menu are several pieces by Robert Buckley and Ontario (also known as A Place to Stand), which, like Hockey Night, was written by Dolores Claman. They're also playing On Fundy Bay written by an old friend of mine, Bill Thomas.

Also on Saturday, Steven Henry and Friends are playing at the Geneva Event Centre. It's fundraiser for the Ontario Early Years Centre's emergency baby needs depot. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $15 at genevaeventcentre.ca.

Chamber Music Orillia's final show

Sunday doesn't get any better for trying to be in more than one place at a time. The Orillia Concert Association has their season finale with the Weston Silver Band. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. at the Opera House.

The Chamber Music Orillia youth choir has their final concert, ever, Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. James' Anglican Church. CMO director Jeffrey Moellman is leaving Orillia. Joining the choir are pianists Keiko Yoden-Kuepfer and Evelyn Liang, and mezzo soprano Anna Trubashnik. Tickets are $20 at the door.

At 1 p.m. the Mariposa Folk Festival's annual audition concert is at the Geneva Event Centre. Three of Outside I'm a Giant, Moonfuits, Torero, Olivia and the Creepy Crawlers, Mayfly's Landing, Captain Cowboy and the Moneymaker, the Bombadils and Danny Webster get to play the festival in July. Free admission.

