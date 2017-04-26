Public input step skipped on Internet voting issue

When it's time to elect a mayor and council next year, it's quite likely you will be able to vote without leaving your home.

The idea was debated at this week's council committee meeting where, after much discussion about the potential of voter fraud and fear of the unknown, city politicians voted to scrap the traditional system in favour of Internet voting. The decision must be ratified at Monday night's meeting.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth led the charge in opposition to the plan. He said it's too easy for hackers to compromise the system. "It's not secure," he said. But he also fears that those at the keyboard digitally checking their choices on their virtual ballots might not be the citizen with the right to vote.

When it comes to online voting, each eligible voter receives a letter in the mail that includes a unique voter ID number and a personal identification number (PIN) along with a secure URL (website) they can visit to cast a vote. Ainsworth said that information could be used by anyone to vote. "I'm sure that voter fraud -- in regard to Internet voting, the way (staff want) it set up -- will be a thing."

Coun. Ted Emond disagreed. "Fraud requires someone to personally make a decision to act in a dishonest manner. I think most people in Canada respect the fact that voting is a very, very foundational part of how our country operates and our democracy. I don't think that's an issue."

It is somewhat ironic that Ainsworth, who is 52 years younger than Emond, is the one leading the charge against Internet voting. In fairness, it's understandable to have concerns and to be wary of change and while Emond's comments, though altruistic, seem naïve, it's rather difficult to envision how this could go awry. The proof is in the pudding: Nearly 100 municipalities allowed online voting in some form in 2014, with no reports of any impropriety among them.

That doesn't mean it's a perfect solution. Those who are not comfortable on the Internet or who don't have Internet access will not be happy and may opt not to vote even though they will have access to "voter assistance centres" where they could be walked through the process.

The hope is that a move to online voting might aid voter turnout. One would think being able to make your selections in private, when it's convenient, while removing barriers both physical and otherwise would lead to more people voting. Sadly, that hasn't happened where Internet voting has been adopted.

No system is perfect. But a move to Internet voting makes sense for Orillia, whose current tabulation system, purchased 20 years ago, is outdated and unrepairable. A move to Internet voting will ultimately save the city money.

Where the city fell short, however, is not seeking public input on this matter. A public meeting where fears could be assuaged and questions asked, would have been a much better approach. However, according to regulations, the city must make its decision by May 1 to make any changes in the next election, so it's too late for that. And that is a shame.

