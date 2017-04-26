On Wednesday morning, Jim Sammon had to do something he hadn't done before. He had to send Orillia Secondary School (OSS) into a lockdown drill, as a man pretending to be a perpetrator walked on to school grounds.

OPP were on-scene within minutes responding to the call made as part of the training program conducted in collaboration with the school board. Officers had the situation under control within minutes, from the time it came through around 8:15 a.m.

Orillia detachment officers carrying replicas of C-8 weapons (known as blue guns) that fired blanks, entered the building following a fake call reporting a suspicious male carrying what looked like a weapon and an explosive device, said Staff Sergeant Shawn Hewlett.

"I think it was important for our community partners to be able to practice in as realistic a situation as possible," he said, referring to participation by Orillia Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics and North Simcoe Victim Services.

Schools are mandated to conduct two lockdown drills and one evacuation drill during the year, said Sammon, and the training helps students learn how to react in such an emergency situation. No such exercise has yet taken place at the new building, he added.

Students and parents had been informed of the exercise via letters and email. Those who were considered especially vulnerable to trauma were asked to stay at home, Sammon said.

Once a lockdown is called over the PA system, staff and students are required to close classroom doors, pull down the blinds and remain silent, said Sammon.

"Teachers scan hallways to make sure there are no students in the hall," he said. "If there are, they make sure they gather them in the classroom."

Students in any public areas are told to move to a classroom or the library, Sammon added.

"If there is no other room available, we instruct students to go to the washroom and keep their feet off the floor and remain silent," he said. "The idea with an active shooter is not to have any stimuli around."

After assembling outside the building, students smoothly moved to the two evacuation locations, one at United Pentecostal Church on Lewis Drive and the other at Catholic elementary school Samuel de Champlain on Park Street, returning to their own school once the OPP had cleared it.

Sergeant Steve Cartwright, with the Orillia OPP, who co-ordinated the drill, said such training helps assess how officers react under pressure.

"I think they did fantastic," he said. "It's our first time doing a mock scenario like that in Orillia."

During debriefing, said Cartwright, officers shared they had experienced minor issues with radio communications, owing to the structure of the building.

"Our radios have multiple channels, it's hard to determine what's the best channel to use," he said. "If officers operate on a particular channel, do we want them to switch to another channel to have better comms? When in real life, they probably wouldn't. Or should we try to run it on the regular channel and see how the radio system handles that."

In this case, officers were able to figure out a solution using their standard radio channels, Cartwright said.

Other feedback was around better streamlining communication between various emergency services responding to an incident, said Stephen Trafford, commander of operations, County of Simcoe Paramedics.

"Everyone works on different protocols and radio systems and these are pieces we continually try and learn and practice and improve upon," he said.

Orillia Fire was also on-scene to assist paramedics with victim evacuation and for providing triage support. As well, Frances Yarbrough, executive director of North Simcoe Victim Services, was present at one of the evacuation sites.

"In a real situation, victim services would be at the location where evacuees are coming to," she said. "We would provide psychological first aid for anyone who was showing signs of distress. We would stay with them until somebody came to get them. We would collect contact information from the individuals, and if they give us consent, we would follow up and make sure they're OK. If we feel there is need, we would make referrals to the appropriate organizations or agencies."

Next week, all services involved in the training will pool feedback to help with future situations, said Cartwright.

