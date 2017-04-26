OSMH unveils new rehab services unit

Most communities in Canada, particularly those with aging populations, would love to have a geriatrician nearby. Orillia is lucky enough to have two.

Dr. Kevin Young is one of them and he is at the forefront of a new initiative at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) that will change the way patients who require rehabilitation treatment for their ailments recover, particularly senior citizens.

On Wednesday, Young helped officially open the Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services (IMRS) unit at OSMH. He did so by relaying an anecdote about a fictional patient, but one familiar to so many with elderly people in their lives.

Mrs. Smith, he said, is 87 years old and has developed pneumonia. She has some cognitive issues, but nothing too serious just yet. All told, her quality of life is good, but because of the pneumonia, she has become weaker and has had a fall or two and is becoming more confused.

"The traditional model of care - and the one the majority of hospitals in the province would offer - she'd be admitted to the hospital (and) we'd focus on the pneumonia.," Young explained to the dozens in attendance. "We'd try to get the pneumonia better and when were finished that, we would say, 'Mrs. Smith, you've been in bed now for several weeks, and your muscles have lost power. We're going to put you through rehab.' It might be several months before she's back to what anyone would consider normal."

Young and his associate health care professionals have found this type of service for seniors isn't always the best, particularly with those suffering from cognitive deficiencies, both burgeoning and pronounced.

"They generally do better when we don't move them around, change their rooms, change their nursing staff," said Ryan Miller, IMRS program manger. "It causes disorientation, it causes confusion. We knew it would be better to keep them here."

Earlier this spring, a one-stop shop for care and rehabilitation opened at OSMH, on the fourth floor of the Community Tower. Since then, 30-plus beds have been in use in the unit, utilizing the "wrap around model of care" to patients who in the past would have to move from doctor-to-doctor, nurse-to-nurse. Now, all those health care professionals are "wrapping around" the patient.

"In most organizations, we would separate this patient population into different units," Miller explained. "We're bringing them all here together so that they don't have to change rooms, they don't have to change care teams. We look after them here for their entire stay."

That stay will likely be shorter as well.

"We are already seeing that it shortens hospital stays," said Pat Campbell, OSMH president and CEO. "More importantly, it's getting patients to not lose as much function and be able to, generally, more readily return to the living arrangement that they were in before they came to hospital."

IMRS was described as being a progressive initiative at OSMH and an unique health care offering in the province. It is the only rehab unit of its kind staff at the hospital are aware of in Ontario.

Now, a patient who will require rehabilitation after acute care will stay in one location throughout the duration of his/her stay at OSMH. The process begins as soon as a patient is admitted to the hospital, as the doctors diagnosing the patient will see the symptoms and realize what will be needed for the patient to return back to a normal manner of functioning.

The plan to launch the IMRS unit was hatched about a year ago.

"Our patients were admitted to acute care and then they would spend a couple of weeks waiting for a rehab bed," Miller said. "We said, 'we don't want to have this waiting period anymore; we want to have acute one day and rehab the next.'"

IMRS is funded through the hospital's global budget and per-patient funding, Campbell said.

Complex continuing care occupied the space most recently. It was closed in order to open IMRS.

