Order of Orillia presentations next week

The City of Orillia will be recognizing this year's recipients of Order of Orillia at a ceremony to be held at city hall on May 1. Being recognized this year is Brian Hare for his volunteer work in relations to local dance performances, high school reunions and Canada Day celebrations in the city.

As well, the Mnjikaning Fish Fence Circle will be given the award for three decades of work done toward the preservation and protection of the Mnjikaning Fish Weirs National Historic Site.

Reception for the Order of Orillia awards begins at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation that will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.