After a harsh winter, spring is finally upon the Sunshine City and the environmental services and operations department has made the transition from winter control activities to spring clean-up.

There are a number of activities that begin once the accumulation of snow and ice has melted. Sidewalk and street sweeping of the winters sanding activities began early this year in March. The sweeping process begins on arterial and collector roads where higher traffic volumes exist, and then it continues into the lower volume areas of travel within the city, such as the residential developments.

The process of sweeping begins from the sidewalk out to road centre and includes sweeping of the sidewalk, boulevards and streets. Areas of larger accumulations of sand including arterial and collector roads, such as Atherley Road, Memorial Avenue and University Avenue, are typically scraped first with loaders and the sand and debris is hauled away to temporary locations for storage before being transferred to the city's waste diversion site where it is used for covering of garbage. After the sweeping of the road has occurred, a complete flushing of the street removes all remaining particles and dust.

Sweeping of all city parking lots is also completed. Damage to any groundcover created by sidewalk and snow plow blades, as well as bank clearing equipment, is leveled, topsoil added and then the areas are reseeded. Areas that have significant accumulation of garbage from littering is also targeted and cleaned up.

Repairing of potholes, although not considered as spring clean-up, is essential to ensure safe travels on Orillia roads and parking lots. Winters create potholes - they are inevitable. When temperatures rise, water from thawed snow seeps into small cracks on roads and then expands when it freezes again causing cracks to grow. The more often we experience this thaw/freeze cycle, the more potholes form. Wet weather spring conditions typically result in more potholes and the maintenance that is required to keep them filled.

Pavement markings, typically referred to as line painting, combined with road signs and traffic lights give you important information about the direction of traffic and where you may and may not travel. Pavement markings divide traffic lanes, show turning lanes, mark pedestrian crossings, indicate obstacles and tell you when it is not safe to pass. The city has recently closed the tender for pavement marking and the contractor is scheduled to begin in early May. Challenges associated with line painting in early spring are mostly due to weather conditions. Wet and cold conditions are not conducive to painting due to drying and adhesion qualities.

Ontario Manual Book 11, which provides the requirements for pavement markings, estimates the service life of painted markings to be a function of a number of site specific variables, including the type and condition of substrate, the climate and the average daily traffic. Most highway agencies consider a reasonable target service life to be between six and 12 months under normal conditions. On roads with very high traffic flows, a service life of three months is considered acceptable; on roads with low traffic flows, a service life of one to two years can be expected. In 2012, federal regulations were amended regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration limits for traffic marking coatings. Since then, the City of Orillia, like other municipalities, has been using waterborne traffic paint which has proven less durable.

Staff conducted a pilot project in November 2016 using preformed thermoplastic products. Two turning arrows and one stop bar was installed. This product is very durable and is estimated to last three to 15 times longer than painted markings. These thermoplastic products exhibited excellent durability during the harsh winter, traffic and the abrasiveness from sand. Staff has already purchased and is installing thermoplastic products for stop bars and turning arrows on the arterial and collector roads within the city.

Council also approved an additional $40,000 for pavement markings in 2017, which will allow the city to increase the use of highly durable markings within the major intersections of the city where public safety is most critical. An annual program will be put in place to advance the durable markings to slowly replace the less durable painted markings. Having durable materials and markings will guarantee delineation markings will be in place year-round. We would like to thank Orillia residents for their patience as we continue with spring clean-up and line painting operations.

Andrew Schell is the director of environmental services and operations for the City of Orillia.