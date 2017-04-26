LETTER: Letter was selfish

Re: "Demanding more," letter to the editor, April 26

This letter not only left me bewildered, but also angry at the ignorance displayed by the writer who is concerned about payments made to Canada's aboriginals.

What compensation can ever be enough to atone for the loss of land, livelihood, pure drinking water, forests and game? Yes, and even the loss of their children who were kidnapped by the Canadian government and imprisoned in residential schools.

Then they were scooped from their homes and placed in white families with no effort to preserve their identities. This attempt to destroy their customs, language and identity has wreaked incredible damage in the fabric of family life causing horrendous social problems.

In spite of Trudeau's promises, funding for aboriginal schools and other social programs enjoyed by the rest of us have not been fairly bestowed.

It saddens me that someone could write such a selfish letter when there have been recent attempts to provide truth and reconciliation.

M. Brown

Orillia