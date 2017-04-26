The only thing more difficult than winning a championship is to win back-to-back crowns. And that's what the Parry Automotive/Kelsey's Restaurant U19 Orillia Lady Kings will try to do this summer.

Last year was a memorable season for the local field lacrosse team that capped a perfect regular season with an undefeated playoff run that culminated in an Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse provincial championship. Orillia struck gold with a dramatic, come-from-behind win over Oshawa, which has dominated the sport for years.

The Lady Kings have been busy in recent weeks preparing to defend their title. The talented, determined and feisty squad has lost just a single player, Kaiti Van Kessel, from last year's undefeated juggernaut and have added some young blood to assist in their repeat bid.

This week, the players were put through their paces at the West Orillia Sports Complex where they participated in a unique "combine" - a first for any team within the Orillia Lady Kings program.

"The combine is made up of six events that are lacrosse-specific and were developed by U.S. Lacrosse and Under Armour," said Lady Kings coach Pat Morris. "We'll test them (this week) and they will have an opportunity to work on those elements and improve and we'll test them again towards the end of July as we're heading into provincials."

For the comprehensive regimen of tests, the squad was broken up into two teams as Morris, Twin Lakes physical education teacher Sarah Hagman, elite athlete trainer Mike Torkoff and others timed and evaluated the athletes' performances in the various drills.

Each member of the team was timed in the 40-yard dash, a 5-10-5 lateral movement drill (sprinting five yards to the right, 10 to the left and five to the right), a medicine ball throw from their knees, a vertical jump, a hardest shot contest and a grueling sprint that saw the players run 10 yards, turn and run 10 yards back - 10 times.

"Some of these events, such as the medicine ball throw and hardest shot test core strength, others are about physical fitness, which is at a premium for playing lacrosse, so that's the main thing driving what we're doing," Morris said of the combine. "But, secondly, we're taking on five new girls this year (four in Grade 9, one in Grade 10), so this serves as a team-building exercise and helps to integrate them together toward a common goal. Each one of the new girls has been assigned a mentor who is a senior member of the team."

Morris, a demanding coach, said he expects much of his athletes, noting the combine helps measure those expectations. "It puts some pressure - I consider it to be positive pressure - on them to be athletically fit and will help make them better," he said. "We will also work to build these elements into our (twice-weekly) practices. In every practice, we'll be sprinting for 800 yards to 1,000 yards irrespective of the drills we do."

Being the most physically fit team in the province is one of the team's five goals, said Morris. "Our No. 1 goal is to repeat as provincial champions," he said. The long-time coach said the team also has a goal of repeating as the league's top-scoring team (last year, they scored 176 goals in the 14-game regular season) and the team that allows the fewest goals (last season, their opposition scored just 66 goals). "We want to improve on what we were able to accomplish last season in those areas."

Those goals are part of a bigger goal. "We want to establish a championship culture and one that integrates the new girls," said Morris. "We have really good leaders on the team and the idea is to push them to be better as they push the new girls to be better and work hard to be positive examples. That will get us prepared better for next year and for the longevity of the organization. It's not just about this year."

The road to a repeat kicks off with a warm-up tournament in Halton Hills May 20. The team will also travel to Syracuse, N.Y. and Bethlehem, Penn. to compete against elite-level U.S. competition to help the team hone their skills against top-level teams.

