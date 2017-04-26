Issues need to be resolved

Ottawa is a city known for its museums and cultural centres. There is a history museum, a war museum, a national arts museum, a national arts centre, a museum of nature, a museum of science and technology, a Rideau Canal Museum, a Laurier House Museum, to name but a few.

All told, the federal government spends over $300 million annually on museums and cultural centres in the national capital region. However, despite this immense contribution to preserving and celebrating history and the arts, there is one piece of heritage in downtown Ottawa that has been continuously ignored.

Less than 500 metres down the hill from the Parliament buildings is a small parcel of land known as Victoria Island. It is property owned by the National Capital Commission (NCC), the branch of the federal government responsible for maintaining significant landmarks in the Ottawa region.

For years, Algonquin peoples have claimed ownership of it as well as nearby Albert Island, Chaudiere Island and Chaudiere Falls. They say this was once a sacred meeting and burial ground of their people.

Contrary to what you might think, this site’s significance is not constrained to a single Ottawa-area indigenous group. This was a meeting spot for all of a nation, referred to by some as Anishinaabe. This nation is comprised of many bands, including the Algonquin, that span across much of central Canada and the central-northern U.S.

Essentially, this little piece of land, sitting right next to Parliament Hill, is a huge indigenous landmark. However, despite its historical significance, and its proximity to Parliament, it remains unknown to Canadians visiting Ottawa.

While the indigenous community has worked hard to establish and maintain a small cultural centre that is situated on the island, limited funding and exposure has led to constant problems around disrepair, lack of staffing and, on two occasions, arson.

While walking through the island, it is clear there are issues that need to be resolved. The island itself is still recognized officially as Victoria Island, not by its indigenous name. Despite the overwhelming number of plaques throughout the city, the sole plaque on the island only references the factory that once operated on the property. There is a small sign at the base of a beautiful totem pole that suggests the pole has “Indian” symbols. There is also litter and some cedar panels on the wall of the cultural centre have fallen. As it stands, there is work to be done.

However, over the past two years, there has been progress from the NCC regarding the island. In 2016, the NCC promised an Aboriginal Welcome Centre on Victoria Island would be built by 2067. Additionally, over this coming summer, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation will be able to set up a temporary pavilion on there in a recently renovated building for the sesquicentennial celebrations. With further announcements expected in the not-so-distant future, it seems there is significant progress being made.

We go to such trouble to maintain parts of indigenous history. Our museum of history has totem poles and other indigenous architecture on display. Indigenous artists are often celebrated at the art museum and the art centre. The House of Commons even pays tribute to indigenous history with a lavishly decorated committee room and a stained-glass window.

But distinct from all those examples, this Island represents the most authentic way of preserving a part of indigenous history. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and recognize indigenous heritage, and a way to improve relations with indigenous people. How can we say we are building a nation to nation relationship when we are not properly recognizing a large part of one nation’s history?

While, up until this point in time, the federal government and NCC have disregarded this piece of Canadian heritage, they are beginning to take steps in the right direction on issues surrounding the island. It is promising to know the next few decades could see much-needed, meaningful change.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.