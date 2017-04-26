A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a car on Highway 400 Wednesday afternoon.

OPP closed the highway's northbound lanes between the Essa Road off-ramp and on-ramp shortly after 4 p.m. to investigate the incident.

But two hours later, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the dozen officers on scene were still attempting to determine how the woman left the vehicle she’d been riding in.

“We’re not sure how she got onto the highway,” Schmidt said.

The woman was initially transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre but soon taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The vehicle the woman vacated was still at the scene of the incident, and Schmidt said police were speaking to the driver.

Drivers were re-routed off the highway and allowed back on the Essa northbound ramp, however side streets remained slow during the rush hour traffic.

Police are continuing their investigation.