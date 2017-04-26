Online voting may be headed to Orillia for 2018 and the idea has city council's oldest and youngest members at odds.

However, it's Coun. Ted Emond, the senior member, in favour of embracing technology and Coun. Mason Ainsworth, 52 years his junior, sounding the alarm bells. A decision will be made by councillors on the last day they legally can for the 2018 election.

Recent changes to the Municipal Elections Act mean municipalities have until May 1 of the year prior to an election to make any changes to the way elected officials are returned to office. For the 2018 election, that deadline is Monday, the day of the next Orillia city council meeting.

The issue provided for a heated debate at council committee.

Ainsworth was among the most adamant opposed, arguing the very nature of the city's democracy is being jeopardized with a move to online voting.

"It's not secure," Ainsworth said. He pointed to the ease with which people can hack into secure sites on the Internet, pointing to various horror stories of people losing access to their bank accounts online or their social media profiles. But he was more concerned with not knowing who would be behind the keyboard.

"You're not sure who's actually voting for these folks," he said. "It's great that we're sending out a PIN and a code through the mail to a household, but we don't know if the people who are voting with that are the actual people... I'm sure that voter fraud - in regard to Internet voting, the way (staff want) it set up - will be a thing."

Emond couldn't have disagreed more.

"Fraud requires someone to personally make a decision to act in a dishonest manner," he said. "I think most people in Canada respect the fact that voting is a very, very foundational part of how our country operates and our democracy. I don't think that's an issue."

Under the staff recommendation, each voter would receive a voter information letter through the mail, prior to the first day of the voting period. In that package, a voting ID number and personal identification number (PIN) would be provided to the voter, along with a secure URL to visit to cast a vote.

The package would also contain candidate lists, legal requirements and the location of voter assistance centres. The latter would be the closest thing to traditional polling stations available to Orillians in this method.

Coun. Tim Lauer isn't sure some residents will welcome the changes, and voter turnout will suffer.

"I have concerns with people who have voted with paper ballots all their lives and will see this as something they don't want to do," Lauer told his colleagues at the meeting. "I'm not disputing this may be the system of choice, but I think it's a transitional thing. I think we need to maintain the paper ballot option for those folks who have voted for years with paper ballots and probably might not be all that amenable to change. I would hate to lose their input."

Emond, again, offered the opposition, championing the technological savvy of his generation.

"I live in what I call a seniors' community. Most of my neighbours receive the newsletter that goes out by e-mail; most of them have grandchildren, great-grandchildren that they Facetime with or Skype with," Emond said. "There seems to be, generally speaking, a comfort level that I'm experiencing among seniors. I think that's something that needs to be tested."

He added if seniors, or any group, come out as being uncomfortable with online voting, council has to listen to them.

If the switch to online voting is approved, in order to cast the ballot, the voter would visit the website, affirm his/her identity, and enter the voter id and PIN, as well as date of birth as a second security measure. From there, the voter would make the selections and review what is about to be submitted.

The process proposed makes it simply too easy for voter fraud to occur, Ainsworth said.

"It's getting rid of this idea of one-person one-vote," he said. "Staff mentioned to us that they're not going to know if it happens or not, and that's a big issue for me."

While staff did admit they wouldn't be aware if votes were improperly cast unless alerted by a resident, they also said they haven't found an example of that happening yet in Ontario. Nearly 100 municipalities allowed online voting in some form in 2014, with no reports of any impropriety among them.

Staff did the homework in advance of the recommendation and that helped Mayor Steve Clarke throw his support behind the switch to online voting. Given that research, he knows the city should be aware of the risk of voter fraud, but isn't certain how real that risk is.

"I had thought (security); it wasn't a significant issue for me," he admitted. "I think there's a risk with any method a municipality chooses in end. But, if they're extremely, extremely minimal, then I think it's probably a safe methodology."

Initially, however, he was opposed. Clarke saw the online voting proposal as an unnecessary expense to the ratepayers, costing about $145,000 for 2018. But it became apparent the city's current tabulation system was outdated and irreparable. If a traditional paper ballot election was to be held, new equipment was needed to be purchased.

"I soon came to learn the system that we bought in 1997 was no longer functional," he said. "We had to make a decision; we had to decide on the technology.... Internet voting gives us all the results and ease of use, and saves us $85,000."

The move to online voting was recommended by council committee by a 5-4 margin. Clarke and Edmond were joined by Coun. Jeff Clark and Coun. Pat Hehn in support, while Ainsworth and Lauer opposed, buoyed by Coun. Rob Kloostra and Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson. Coun. Ralph Cipolla, who chaired the council committee meeting, cast the tie-breaking vote.

