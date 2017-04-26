Cats improve at invitational

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed at the McDonald's Canadian Record Challenge Invitational meet in Owen Sound.

Swimmers from senior novice, bronze, silver and gold were in attendance.

"This is a great meet for team building and peer teaching," said Head Coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards. "Our older swimmers have the opportunity to coach the 12 and under age group for a session which is very beneficial."

"Every year, they continue to impress us on their ability to give feedback," she added.

The Cats raced their way to 80 personal best times over the weekend.

Swimmers in attendance included Emma Boychoff, Rachel Carr, Evie Cooke, Jack Dilawri, Katie Heckendorn, Ava Hunter, Hannah Kennedy, Olivia LePage, Nathan McClinchey, Brookelyn Paddon, Lillian Partridge, Grace Reed, Nathaniel Sneyd, Peter Sneyd, Sarah Sneyd, Molly Trayling, Owen Wagner and Madison Woolhouse.