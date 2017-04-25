Tourism association visits Orillia

It's a gem in the rough.

That's what Petra Aykler, a tour guide with the Canadian Tour Guide Association (CTGA) of Toronto thinks of Orillia.

She was among the 38 association tour guides invited by the city to visit historic sites around town on Monday, including the Leacock Museum and the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

"People were absolutely impressed, they had no idea Orillia had so much to offer," said Aykler at the end of the day-long tour. "The generosity of Mariposa Market was great. The highlight, to top off the day, was visiting with Charles Pachter, because he is very enthusiastic about Orillia and that (feeling) spread throughout group."

Aykler, who has a family cottage near Orillia, was already familiar with the area, yet she said she no idea there was so much more to it than just history and arts.

"People in the parks were waving and smiling," she said. "And that's very refreshing coming from a big city where you get honked at. Nobody hurried or honked at us."

All of those features and the fact that Orillia is less than two hours away from Toronto, make it an attractive day-trip destination, said James Saunders, president of CTGA of Toronto.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people don't come for Toronto, but they come for Niagara Falls," he said. "And when they're in Toronto, we try to get them to go to other places that are interesting."

Saunders said Orillia adds to the tourists' roster, especially families of professionals visiting Toronto for a conference, or those who are not interested in big-city destinations.

That's a category Sue Stickler (a CTGA member) comes across quite often, as she takes visitors from the United Kingdom around Toronto and Niagara Falls.

"Most of them live in small towns themselves, and they're not big on big cities and would appreciate a smaller community and the natural beauty and all the water," she said, talking about the two lakes around Orillia.

"I'm totally impressed by what I've seen so far," said Stickler, of Leacock Museum. "The view is fantastic; the history is interesting."

The city hopes to draw more tourism by introducing its travel attractions to the Toronto visitors, said Ainsley Crombeen, Orillia's manager of tourism and marketing. It's a move that fits in with Orillia's tourism strategic plan from last year.

"I hope they take away a general knowledge of Orillia and what it has to offer and will be taking an experience that makes them want to come back and tell people about this place," she said.

