Tap into education

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES David Hawke, left, a volunteer with Couchiching Conservancy took a group of visitors out into Grant's Woods for an educational tour part of the launch of Ontario's Lake Country Tap into Maple festival and the conservancy's annual Passport to Nature program. Pictured, from left, are Orillia residents Karin Mustel, Marilyn Clark, Peter Hayward and Ron Duchesne, who took a two-hour hike on the Trillium Trail located on the Burnside Line land. Visit ontarioslakecountry.com/tap-into-maple for more information on events and featured route stops for the festival. For more information on Passport to Nature, visit couchichingconserv.ca.