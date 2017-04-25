Sun City Swim volunteers needed

The Sun City Swim is looking for volunteers to help put together the annual event being held on August 12. Swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome to try their hand at swimming the 4-km cross-lake swim or a shorter 1-km loop. Both swims start at Fern Resort in Ramara and end at Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia. Funds raised from the event go to the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka. For more information on how to volunteer or register for the swim, visit cacsimcoemuskoka.ca or call 705-327-0118.