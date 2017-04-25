Positive change is happening

You get what you pay for.

That has been painfully evident in recent years to those who rely on Orillia Transit to get from Point A to Point B in this city.

Problems have long plagued our municipal transit system to the point that it has become a source of derision and a symbol of dysfunction. And, it's been painfully public as lumbering, aged school buses have chugged around the city whenever one of our fleet has been taken off the road, which has been often. It's been an embarrassing chapter in a long saga of disappointment.

This edition of city council vowed to turn this train-wreck around. It has been an agonizingly slow process. It has included transit working groups, public consultation, many meetings and capped off with city politicians -- some, for the first time -- actually riding the routes.

Finally, hope is on the horizon. Earlier this year, the city received $1.25 million from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund to purchase two new buses this year. That's on top of the $1.4 million approved in the transit budget last year for three new buses, which are already in use.

The money is significant in not only replacing an aging fleet but also in modernizing the system; the new vehicles are more economical to operate and maintain, but also dramatically improve accessibility for users. The new buses are critical, but are only part of the equation. The other significant part of the equation is the level of service that has been provided by First Canada ULC, the company contracted by the city to operate the buses over the past five years.

Now, the city is addressing that issue. Because the agreement with First Canada ULC was set to expire at the end of June, council put the contract on the open market through a request for proposal process. On Monday night, council recommended that TOK Transit Limited take over the transit system.

TOK Transit was chosen for its level of experience, its plans for improved customer service and maintenance and, of course, the cost. While it was the lowest of the six bids, the price is still markedly higher than what the city has been paying - it translates into an increase of about 13%.

Part of the new contract is a stipulation that school buses cannot be used on city transit routes. If and when replacement buses are required, those pressed into service must be conventional buses. In addition, the new operator has promised improved customer service and said it will insist that all of its drivers take training related to customer service.

While some on council lamented the increase, which translates into about a 0.5% municipal tax increase, most agreed the price was worth paying to improve the level of service and enhance the experience of paying customers.

More change is coming. A long-awaited transit study is being completed that contemplates new routes and other potential changes. While it hasn't happened overnight, real, positive change is happening and it's gratifying to see council follow through on its promise to improve the city's transit system.

