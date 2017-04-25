The Orillia Silver Band returns to the St. Paul's Centre on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. to present a Spring Fling concert that is sure to entertain.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students/children, and are available from band members and at the door.

The concert will be conducted by Neil Barlow. The Silver Band is completing a very successful season of music making -- having just released a new CD called Mariposa Sketches this past December.

You won't want to miss this concert. It opens with Aaron Copland's stirring Fanfare for the Common Man, a rich majestic piece of music. Also on the program are Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville, the Canadian march The Maple Leaf, and a brand-new work by Ty Watson of Toronto -- called Juno 1944 -- commemorating the Canadian Forces' participation in the D-Day invasion.

You will also hear the popular South American samba Brazil, the Cole Porter tune It's All Right With Me - featuring the band's trombone section -- the Rolling Stone's Ruby Tuesday and many more.