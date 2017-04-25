Orillia celebrates National Youth Week

The end of April is almost here and, in recent years in Orillia, that means that National Youth Week is just around the corner. Taking place May 1 to 7 each year, National Youth Week encourages local businesses and organizations to offer a sampling of what they do for local youth to experience.

The 2017 National Youth Week features some favourites that have worked over the years and some exciting new additions as well. Before getting into more details about these events, it's important to note that these opportunities are all free for youth to participate in. Space is limited for some events so youth and families are encouraged to register in advance with the Orillia Youth Centre, 705-325-8082. It's also important to note that events are constantly being added so the best way to follow along with the schedule is by following Orillia National Youth Week on Facebook.

The week kicks off officially on May 1 with a flagraising at the Orillia Opera House at noon and then the big opening event is being hosted by Souldiers Skate Park at 35 Progress Drive in Orillia. From 3:30 to 9 p.m. everyone is welcome to come by for music, art projects, skating and a barbeque dinner. If families haven't checked out this new facility yet, this is a perfect opportunity to do so and get some great food and creativity in while you are there.

On May 2 there are some more creative outlets being offered with Structure or Sculpture: Hands-On Activity and Scavenger Hunt at the Orillia Museum of Art & History. Harold + Ferne is offering a session called Dynamic Doodles and the Orillia Public Library has an event called Crafting Coping Tools. With such variety, youth of all artistic abilities are encouraged to attend these events and they may find a new passion.

The Orillia Public Library is a huge supporter of National Youth Week and on May 3 they will be hosting Harry Potter Movies and Crafts beginning at 3 p.m. May 4 also has another session at Harold + Ferne where youth will explore how to make lip balms, bath bombs and bracelets with essential oils.

The schedule for May 5 is packed too, with youth events at Rama MASK from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a beading workshop at Magpie Beads at 4:30 p.m. and National Geographic's Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric screening at the Orillia Public Library at 3:30 p.m. After that screening, the library is hosting an entirely unique event called Nerf Night Lock-In: Justice League vs. Avengers. Without ruining the surprise, Nerf toys and the many aisles, tables and sections of the library are probably the perfect combination.

On May 6, Gilbert Guitars is hosting a Ukulele Workshop at 1 p.m. and, whether youth are musical already or just beginners, the ukulele is a pretty great way to start or continue learning music. After that the Orillia Youth Centre is hosting a Big Screen Video Game Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On the final day, May 7, Brewery Bay is generously hosting a full pancake breakfast that is open to everyone and families are encouraged to attend as well. Youth get breakfast for free and adults are encouraged to make a donation to Orillia National Youth Week that fits their budget. To round off the week there will be a trip to Camp Couchiching in the afternoon where youth can choose from a variety of classic camp activities and space is limited.

This week can only be made better by getting as many youth involved as possible so spread the word to everyone you know. For more information about any aspect of this incredible week, check out the Facebook page for Orillia National Youth Week. To register for events with limited space or to get more details, contact the Orillia Youth Centre at 705-325-8082.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.