OPSB donating to Orillia Youth Centre

Orillia Youth Centre will continue to be the recipient of the Orillia Police Services Board's donation of unclaimed police property. The youth centre's resource and drop-in centre has been the main beneficiary since 2013. Unclaimed property in the possession of the OPP for three months and so approved by the detachment commander will be given to the youth centre to help the non-profit in its efforts at giving at-risk youth a safe place to participate in healthy activities.