The City of Orillia and the OPP hope to bring store owners that sell paint supplies on-board in the fight against graffiti.

"What we need to do is get the stores that sell spray paint to somehow identify who is buying spray paint," said Staff Sergeant Shawn Hewlett, at an Orillia Police Services Board meeting on Tuesday. "If it's a young person coming in to buy five cans of black spray paint, that's suspicious. If we can identify that, it may be helpful."

His comments came after a city staff report was presented to the board documenting monthly graffiti-related incidents the city. The report said a total of 16 such cases had occurred in March.

Having helped the OPP with a graffiti clean up last year, Chris Locke, co-owner of Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre, said he would be willing to help out in anyway he can.

"We're always happy to partner with the police on any of those kinds of issues," he said. "If it's a matter of passing on information, that's certainly easy for us to do."

Locke added the store would have to be cautious not to give out any information compromising a customer's privacy in any way.

"(But) if they had an incident and asked if anyone came in the last couple of days to buy large quantities, we may be able to go back and check the tapes," he said. "We can give a basic description of the people, but it's difficult to capture any (identifying) information if people are coming in and paying cash."

Shawn Crawford, manager of the city's legislative services, who presented the report said the documentation of graffiti around the city only started this year. And in the absence of similar data from last year, he added, it will not possible to make any comparisons as to the reduction or increase in the number of graffiti cases.

"Going forward we can compile the data and have a better sense of the data," said Crawford.

The report and photos shared with the board showed locations, include Bank of Montreal on Mississaga Street, municipal parking lot #2, Giant Tiger and Staples, had been targeted last month. Common tags that are being used include MALT, TWERK and WHD.

All this information is very helpful, said Hewlett.

"The photos and areas identified help us in determining if there is a pattern," he said. "We're interested in knowing what that area is and what the boundaries are and how many incidences there are. If and when we apprehend a suspect tagger, we can allocate the correct number of charges to that person, matching it with the style of writing or signature."

Another way the city and OPP hope to tackle graffiti is by encouraging residents to report incidents to the police, so an investigation can be launched.

"We've sent letters out to all the property owners that were hit by graffiti," Crawford said. "In most cases, it wasn't being reported."

One of the reasons, he said, was because residents think police don't do anything about the matter.

Hewlett said that may appear to be the case but the OPP cannot take action in the absence of a viable suspect, owing to lack of information.

"If someone knows something, they should come forward and help us out," he said.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog