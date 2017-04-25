OMAH accepting awards applications

Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) and the History Committee are now accepting applications for the 2017 OMAH History Awards. The awards are offered biennially in five different categories, including historical publications and/or research, general heritage preservation and lifetime achievement. Nominations are welcome from Orillia and area described as Chippewas of Rama First Nation, City of Orillia, Townships of Ramara, Severn and Oro-Medonte. Forms are available online at tinyurl.com/muhb555 and must be submitted at OMAH by 4 p.m. on Sept. 11.