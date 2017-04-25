MVP owner retiring after 25 years

Randy Knapp's store has given customers more than a place to find hidden sports treasures. For some, it was a safe haven.

"We first moved to this town maybe six years ago and from day one we came here," said William McHugh, referring to MVP Sports Cards on West Street North. "My sister and I were really into geeky things, card games, video games. And when we moved, we wanted to make sure we still had that kind of connection.

"We found this store, and from the moment we walked in we didn't feel like outsiders coming to a new town," added the 22-year-old.

McHugh recalled how Knapp, owner of the store, welcomed the siblings with open arms, establishing a connection that kept them coming back.

"It was a miniature safe haven for kids like us, who are geeky and wanted to be meeting new friends," said McHugh, who was at the store Saturday afternoon, with a dozen other regular patrons, celebrating Knapp's retirement after having run the store for 25 years. Kevin Lawrence, of Orillia, will be taking over the business and moving it to a new location in Atherley Plaza, located on Atherley Road and Forest Avenue.

"I just wanted to be in charge of my own destiny," he said, talking about what made him open the store in 1991. "I collected cards off-and-on, and the hobby was hot, and the opportunity seemed right at the time."

Loving everything sports, Knapp started off by selling some of the items he had collected since he was eight years old, but he soon realized the turnover was good enough for him to turn the hobby into a business.

"I was able to purchase a product and break it down and sell it individually, and it just all came together," Knapp said.

When there was high interest for card collection, he said, there was a lot of competition, so much so, that at one point there were at least three similar stores in Orillia.

But MVP Sports Cards outlasted all of them.

Not sure exactly what worked for him, Knapp guessed, it was a combination of factors.

"It's just a combination of, for the most part, having the product here when there is demand and having enough of it," he said. "I always tried to be a people person, going that extra little bit for the guys when it was called on."

Even Mayor Steve Clarke had brought his kids to the store years ago.

"I used to bring my kids here when they were quite young," he said. "There was always that service with a smile and a great inventory, there was something here for everybody. I have wonderful well wishes for Randy; he's been at this longer than I've been downtown, so my hat's off to him for that."

It was Knapp's habit of going the extra mile for his customers and making them feel at home that made Michael McLean keep coming back, who has been a patron of the store for 15 years.

"Every single day I came here, Randy was always warm and friendly and always happy to see you," said McLean, 28. "He'd always greet you at the door and maintained that all these years. He welcomed you to the store, was happy to see you and wanted to know how you've been doing."

Being able to spend time at the store was what kept McLean out of trouble, he said.

"This was my weekend, every weekend," added McLean. "I'd come down here, we'd play tournaments and continue to hang out here and trade cards and make plans. I owe him a lot of great friendships."

Having had the insight to grow the inventory as times changed was another factor that kept his store going.

"I have a new generation of gaming and Pokémon players, and that's continued to be very successful as well," said Knapp. "The community responded favourably. The name is well-known, it's been out there for a while. It's been positive."

The happiness on a customer's face at making a rare find was part of the experience that made running the store fun for him, said Knapp.

"I remember all the big pulls and the excitement on the collector's face," he said. "As an example, when they pulled an Owen Ryan autograph. I even had a Mickey Mantle autograph pulled here back in the day."

And now that he is calling it a day, Knapp plans on travelling with family and spending more time on his boat.

"I feel it's time," he said, talking about his retirement.

"By that, I mean it's something I've enjoyed for the last 25 years. I say jokingly, 'I've never really worked in the last 25 years.' Because coming to a place with an environment like this is awesome -- I'll miss that."

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog