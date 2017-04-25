McDermott to play the opera house May 11

The story behind the song helps connect with lyrics, and that's the formula John McDermott uses to charm his audience.

"Once you tell them the story, certainly, people have an emotional attachment to it, and perhaps they will remember that song or the story behind it," said the award-winning singer, who will be performing at the Orillia Opera House on May 11.

Using the example of Along the Merry Road to Hell, McDermott explained, he sets up the emotion behind the song with the story of his brother, Michael, who was an alcoholic.

"A lot of people are touched by that," he said, adding, "He was a great guy, but he couldn't beat the bottle. And I remember my aunt asking my mother, 'Why do you let him do it?' And without missing a beat she said, 'Because he's my son and I love him; he's my baby.'"

The concert will have something old and traditional and something new, such as songs from his current recording titled Raised on Songs and Stories.

"A lot of songs will rekindle their own personal memories and their Irish and Scottish roots, certainly," said McDermott. "The songs aren't just lyrics someone slapped down without a reason. All of them were written for a reason, so there's a story behind it, whether its the Last Rose of Summer or A Day to Myself. And that's the experience people look forward to."

A crowd favourite that is staple to his shows is Danny Boy, he said.

"Can't get out of the place without Danny Boy," added McDermott, with a chuckle. "We're (also) coming up on Mother's Day soon, so something for mothers: Loch Lomond and Mother Machree."

And then there are the occasional requests he gets from audience members as he greets them in the lobby before the show. It was a tradition McDermott started after doing away with the old-fashioned post-concert meet-and-greet.

"I hate meet and greets," he said. "I remember going to shows and seeing people wanted to meet the artist and they couldn't because there was a meet and greet at the end of the show. I said, 'Let's not do meet and greets, let's just meet.'"

McDermott believes it's a practice that should happen more often.

"Artists forget why they're able to do what they're doing," he said. "I'm able to do it because I have an audience that is very loyal. I'm under their employ and so are my band members (Maury LaFoy and Jason Fowler). And if it wasn't for the audience members, we wouldn't be able to do it."

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, visit orilliaoperahouse.ca/en/Events.aspx.

